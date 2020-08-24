Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Huazhu Group’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,940,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

