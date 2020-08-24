Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2,845.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 109,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 101.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period.

IEUR stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29.

