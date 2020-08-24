Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,976 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 116.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,991,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,451 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 759,020 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 678,675 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,418,000 after purchasing an additional 605,676 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $69.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.