Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Celanese by 24.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

CE stock opened at $99.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.49.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

