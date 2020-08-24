HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,046 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.72.

Workday stock opened at $192.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $202.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

