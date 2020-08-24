6,918 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $74.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

