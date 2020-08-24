1,526 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

