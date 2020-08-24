Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ES. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES opened at $86.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,789 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,704,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after acquiring an additional 740,483 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.