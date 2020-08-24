Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ES. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.
Shares of ES opened at $86.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,789 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,704,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after acquiring an additional 740,483 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
