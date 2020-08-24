New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,893 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of J M Smucker worth $20,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in J M Smucker by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 485,344 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 119.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,269,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 320,925 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,976,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 157.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after acquiring an additional 243,478 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.77.

NYSE:SJM opened at $112.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.98. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

