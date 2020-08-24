Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Dover by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,838 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Dover by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $109.94 on Monday. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

