D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $653,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 646,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $63.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

