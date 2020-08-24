Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Teleflex by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $510,368.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $371.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.83. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $405.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

