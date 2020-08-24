Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 460 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,902 shares of company stock worth $11,279,558. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $104.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

