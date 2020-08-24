Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 18,239 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,239 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

