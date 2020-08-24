Amalgamated Bank Sells 41,097 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,452 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 41,097 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

