D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.47% of City Office REIT worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 882,503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 227,755 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 891.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 103,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 70,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.25. City Office REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

