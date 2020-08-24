Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after acquiring an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $197.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.89. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $198.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

