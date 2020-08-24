D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,154 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

TJX Companies stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

