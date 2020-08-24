Synovus Financial Corp Sells 754 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Steris were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Steris by 41.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Steris during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Steris during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $153.46 on Monday. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other Steris news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

