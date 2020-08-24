Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,733 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,535 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 115,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 33,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of eBay by 22.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,465 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

EBAY opened at $58.21 on Monday. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,396. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

