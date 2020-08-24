Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $159.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

