Amalgamated Bank Sells 15,209 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,631,000 after acquiring an additional 319,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after acquiring an additional 356,697 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $10,289,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,000 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of FBHS opened at $85.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $86.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

