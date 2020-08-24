Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 439.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,177,000 after buying an additional 3,244,748 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,672 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,729,000 after purchasing an additional 875,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 864,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $141.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,772.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.12.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

