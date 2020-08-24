D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,720 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 397.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $61.48 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.