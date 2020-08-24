D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $1.77 Million Position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Pinterest by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pinterest by 375.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after buying an additional 9,080,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,143,000 after buying an additional 1,109,225 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,125,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,666 shares during the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $1,090,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,083,775 shares of company stock worth $62,257,736.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

