D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,619,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,649,000 after buying an additional 23,252,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,293,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,818 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $13,416,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 164.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4,074.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,451,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,270 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

