Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Price Target Lowered to $0.06 at Royal Bank of Canada

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $0.10 to $0.06 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.