Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BofA Securities

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $48.50 target price on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -161.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth about $16,202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,940,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,861,000 after buying an additional 2,961,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

