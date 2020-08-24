Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $289.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,704.00, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of -1.51. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $295.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $5,195,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 306.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

