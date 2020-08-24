Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded by BofA Securities to “Buy”

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.
SRC stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
