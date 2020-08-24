Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded by BofA Securities to “Buy”

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

SRC stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

