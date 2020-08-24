Dell (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of DELL opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. Dell has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,826 shares of company stock valued at $35,174,072. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 24.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 42.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 1.8% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

