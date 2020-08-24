Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

DEI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $27.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at $70,999,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.