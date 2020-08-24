Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.
DEI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.
Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $27.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59.
In other news, Director Christopher H. Anderson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at $70,999,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
