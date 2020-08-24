Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Research Coverage Started at BofA Securities

Stock analysts at BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 61.64% from the stock’s current price.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Retrophin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Get Retrophin alerts:

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $18.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $943.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.83. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Retrophin will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $267,026. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 30.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.