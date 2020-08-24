OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OGE. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.76. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.