Morgan Stanley Increases Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $253.00

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $253.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caci International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.57.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $232.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.03 and a 200-day moving average of $232.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Caci International has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caci International will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total value of $128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,188.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,271 shares of company stock worth $1,636,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caci International by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Caci International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caci International by 564.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caci International in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Caci International in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

