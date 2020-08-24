Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.55.

NYSE BHVN opened at $62.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at $296,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $3,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,601,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,696,037.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,372,838. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

