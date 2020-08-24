Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Aixtron has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling and lighting, displays, as well as a range of other technologies.

