Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $111.16 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.