State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 720 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,562,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,386,000 after acquiring an additional 287,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,938,000 after acquiring an additional 94,280 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 548,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,774,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $58.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

