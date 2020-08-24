Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,219 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 386.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $36.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

