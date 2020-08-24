State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 6,556 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $15,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $309.80 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.75.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total transaction of $811,585.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,480 shares of company stock worth $3,418,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

