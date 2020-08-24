Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,067,000 after buying an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,205,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $207.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

