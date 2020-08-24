Virtu Financial LLC Invests $377,000 in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,792 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 21,966.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,338,000 after buying an additional 401,319 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth about $654,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $59.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,499,770.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 984,565 shares of company stock valued at $62,885,759. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

