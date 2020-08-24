Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by BOCOM International

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by analysts at BOCOM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. China International Capital lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $84.00 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 60.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,500,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,044 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,326,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

