Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 124,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,054,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 441,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 267,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

