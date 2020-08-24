Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

