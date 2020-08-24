Teza Capital Management LLC Has $507,000 Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.93. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.