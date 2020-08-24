Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

