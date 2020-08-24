Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in VMware by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,827 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in VMware by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after acquiring an additional 968,090 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in VMware by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,955 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $203,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VMware by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,710,000 after acquiring an additional 459,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in VMware by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $170,230,000 after acquiring an additional 643,308 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $4,704,415.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,813,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

