Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $522,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $2,031,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

